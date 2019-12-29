Look Back ... to a local man's death in the war, 1944

Dec. 29, 1944, in The Star: A young man of Anniston has given his life in service to the nation. Staff Sgt. Elwood Fannin was killed in Germany on Nov. 19, according to a telegram received by his mother, Mrs. Lois Fannin, of Anniston. Sgt. Fannin graduated from Anniston High School in 1940 and was assistant scoutmaster of Troop No. 9. He entered the service Dec. 7, 1942, and trained in Texas and Louisiana, arriving overseas on Oct. 20.
Also this date: In other reports from the front: Cpl. Carl Mintz of Anniston, son of Mr. and Mrs. T. A. Mintz, is somewhere in England, having enlisted in the Army Air Corps on Dec. 7, 1942. … Seaman First Class Enoch Hughes, in service since last March, is somewhere on the Atlantic. His parents are Mr. and Mrs. M. D. Hughes of White Plains. … Serving somewhere in the South Pacific, Seaman First Class William E. Singleton, son of Mr. and Mrs. H. W. Singleton, also of White Plains, entered the service in October 1942.
Dec. 29, 1994, in The Star: If you need a public nightspot to ring in 1995, here’s the list The Star has come up with of places that will be open to party: Alabama Show Palace, 1503 Hillyer-Robinson Parkway; The Annistonian, inside Ramada Inn, 300 Quintard; Cambridge Pub, inside Holiday Inn, Oxford; Cheers, inside Executive Inn on Alabama 21 in Oxford; Dee Ford’s, 1111 Wilmer; Larry Love’s Supper Club, 608 McDaniel, Hobson City; O’Creighon’s, 1009 Noble St.; The Peerless, 13 W. 10th St.; Pinocchio’s, 270 Glade Road, Lenlock; Red Horse Lounge, U.S. 78 E., Oxford; Reflections, 1800 S. Quintard; The Victoria, 1604 Quintard.
Also this date: Overcrowding, understaffing and associated conditions at the Randolph County Jail might foster a legally actionable incident that could literally bankrupt Randolph County, according to a 1992 report on the facility from an expert in jail design. The report has become even more relevant following a riot that took place four nights ago and caused an estimated $12,500 in damage to the facility. The jail was opened only eight years ago, however, it was designed to hold a maximum of 36 inmates, and it has actually held as many as 104 when the state has been delinquent in getting its own prisoners out of custody there.