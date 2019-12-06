Dec. 6, 1944, in The Star: A young man of Anniston has lost his life in a flight training accident in Charleston, S. C. Lt. Earl C. Knowlton Jr., the son of the manager of Anniston’s water works, was the pilot of a B-24 Liberator bomber which was struck by a smaller plane at an altitude of 5,500 feet. An Anniston High graduate, Knowlton was a student at Auburn when he volunteered for military service. Besides Knowlton’s parents, survivors include younger sisters Edyth and Paula Knowlton and an older sister, Capt. Louis Knowlton, one of the first commissioned in the Womens’ Army Corps. The accident reportedly happened yesterday. Also this date: Miss Iva Cook, society editor of The Star and prominent worker in women’s civic enterprises, will christen the S. S. Anniston, a Victory ship, at Richmond, Calif., when it is launched on or about Jan. 22. Miss Cook’s selection for this duty is endorsed by the City Commission. Victory ships are named for two smaller towns in each state and the selection is made for their interesting historical background as well as for their role in the war effort. Along with Anniston, Selma was also so honored.
Dec. 6, 1994, in The Star: After successfully getting Fort McClellan pulled from the base-closing list in 1991 and 1993, local leaders are trying a different approach this time: keeping it from getting on the list in the first place. As part of that new direction, a local delegation will fly to Washington this week to meet with members of Congress and officials in the Pentagon. The Defense Department is not due to present its list of recommendations until March 1, but Army officials will meet later this month to start talking about which bases might be on it. Also this date: The 17th annual state convention of the Alabama Southern Christian Leadership Conference begins in Anniston tomorrow. Seven forums, some with nationally known speakers, are scheduled to be held at Mount Olive Baptist Church. Other events will be held at the Oxford Civic Center at the South Highland Center.