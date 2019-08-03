Aug. 3, 1944, in The Star: The North Alabama War Price and Rationing Board has been notified that no “B” and “C” rations for home-to-work driving will be renewable after a 30-day probationary period (beginning Aug. 1) unless the driver can show his membership in a carpool or explain to the board why it is impossible for him to join in car-sharing in his neighborhood. This action has been taken because 40 percent of the total gasoline supply is now being used by the armed forces. Civilian usage of gasoline must be curtailed because the supply of crude oil production this year will be less than half of what it was in 1941. Also this date: The road from Anniston to Cedartown, Ga., will soon be paved for its entire length, according to the owner of a bus company which makes use of that route. All that’s left to be paved is a five-mile section just outside of Cedartown, and it’s understood that Georgia has put the project out for bid.
Aug. 3, 1994, in The Star: The first half of 1994 has been something of a pleasant surprise for Anniston police – crime numbers are down. Of all the major crime categories, robberies dropped the most when compared with the first six months of 1993. Thirty-nine were reported the first six months of this year, but 63 were reported during the first six months of 1993. Other categories dropped noticeably, although homicides remained about the same: seven in the first six months of ’93 vs. six during the first half of ’94.