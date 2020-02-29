Look Back ... to a lighting change in Anniston, 1972

Of course, Feb. 29 didn’t occur in 1945 and 1995, the years of interest in this column during 2020. Here’s what Feb. 29 brought us in other years:
Feb. 29, 1920, in The Star: F. M. Formby has bought a part of the block known as the Sharpe and Chancellor block in Piedmont. The seller was J. E. Stone of Talladega. The space there now is being used by the McAbee & Jenkins wholesale business, until the proposed new building which Mr. Formby is constructing is completed. It’s expected he’ll use his newly purchased property for a factory or some other business.
Feb. 29, 1972, in The Star: Members of the Anniston City Council will meet informally tonight in the offices of architectural firm Christian, Boozer, Jenkins to talk about the installation of sodium vapor lights in the central business district. These lights are expected to double the light levels of the mercury vapor lights they replace. The latter will be retained elsewhere in the city.