Look Back ... to a library named in memory of a great educator, 1995

May 22, 1945, in The Star: Hugh White Holbrook, son of Mr. and Mrs. J. E. Holbrook of 611 West 14th St., Anniston, has been killed in unspecified action in the Pacific theater, according to word received here from the Navy Department. Holbrook attended both Anniston High School and Calhoun County High School and had a wide circle of friends and acquaintances here. He had been in the Navy since August 1944.
Also sacrificing his life for his countrymen’s freedom is Cpl. W. G. Smith, son of Mrs. Ada Brasher of Blue Mountain. Born in Lineville in October 1922, Cpl. Smith attended school at Blue Mountain and was employed at the depot at Bynum before entering the Army. He died of wounds he sustained in Germany on April 29 while serving with the 329th Infantry Division. Also surviving him are three sisters, Mrs. Roy Borders, Mrs. Annie Mae Rush and Miss Georgia Lee Brasher.
May 22, 1995, in The Star: Anniston Councilman Jim Montgomery and about 50 other city officials, area educators and friends visited Cobb Elementary School last night to dedicate the school’s library in memory of former Councilman Lucius Fleming, who taught at Cobb High School on that site for 30 years, starting in 1960. Fleming died in March after a four-month bout of cancer. Fleming “lit so many lives of thousands of students,” said former city school Superintendent Leon Garrett, who started working at Cobb the year before Fleming did. During the ceremony Fleming’s widow, Vonnie, and his children, Lucius and Michele, unveiled a portrait of the former educator that will hang in the library now bearing his name.