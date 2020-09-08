Look Back … to a landfill that’s been halted in its tracks, 1995.

Sept. 8, 1945: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
Sept. 8, 1995, in The Star: A judge has halted the Alabama Department of Environmental Management from granting a permit for a controversial 79-acre landfill already under construction just west of Anniston. Montgomery County Circuit Judge Charles Price issued an order that ADEM could not grant the permit for the landfill because little effort was made to hold a public hearing or issue a public notice about the proposed project. Unless Price lifts his order or the case is overturned on appeal, the landfill will not open. Because there were no zoning ordinances in force in the unincorporated area, the Oxford businessman who’s building it was able to begin construction before getting final ADEM approval. Also this date: Responding to residents’ requests in Talladega, the custodian of the voting machines, Tom Warren, has developed a Braille method for blind voters to cast ballots in this week’s runoff election for mayor and city council seats. “I just developed this method since the general election. There’s nothing to it. It’s real simple,” said Warren, who is also the county appraiser in Talladega. Former Mayor Charles Osborne and Ward 5 Councilman Howard Williams are the candidates for mayor.