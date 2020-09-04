Look Back … to a landfill planned for Cherokee County, 1995

Sept. 4, 1945, in The Star: According to figures from yesterday, the first full day of work for Anniston public school students, enrollment of white children was scarcely different from this time last year. Total enrollment for whites in all grades was 3,364; enrollment figures in the black schools were not available. [Later in the month, those figures would be tallied more completely: 3,462 white Anniston students enrolled, plus 1,371 black Anniston students, for a total of 4,833.] Anniston High School was the only institution with a marked increase from last year’s figure, which was 932 on the first day. This year, it was 975.
Sept. 4, 1995, in The Star: Even if a landfill proposed for Cherokee County just a few miles northwest of Piedmont were to get all necessary approvals, it would still be a year and a half before any trucks start dumping their contents there. But it could happen, because at this stage there are only concerns among residents about a landfill, not organized opposition. That might be in part because Cherokee County officials have been promised a chunk of revenue from the landfill’s operation; no county money or resources would be used to operate it; and the county itself would be able to use it for free (up to a generous point), possibly resulting in lower monthly garbage pickup bills for Cherokee County residents. Alabama Waste Disposal Solutions Inc. would build and operate the landfill near Estes Crossroads, taking in household waste from 14 eastern Alabama counties.