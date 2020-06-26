Look Back ... to a lack of sugar, 1945

June 26, 1945, in The Star: Aw, sugar, sugar: Are you planning to buy some sugar from your grocer? Don’t ask him, because he doesn’t have any; or maybe you already know that, and have put your sugar coupon back in storage. Anniston, along with most of northeast Alabama, hit rock bottom in this staple this past weekend, and large local grocers said they didn’t know when Anniston warehouses would be replenished. A survey of 12 of Anniston’s largest food stores revealed only 50 to 100 pounds of sugar available at one and none on the shelves of the remainder. A grocer who phoned wholesalers in Birmingham and Atlanta found they had none, either. Also this date: Funeral services will be held tomorrow at 19th Street Baptist Church for Harvey Callahan, who died yesterday at his home at 315 West 16th St. Burial will be in Hillside Cemetery. Survivors include the widow, Mrs. Elsie Callahan, three sons, Boyce, Henry and Harvey Jr., one daughter, Miss Odeline Callahan, and three brothers, Ed, Charley and Will Callahan.
June 26, 1995, in The Star: As national Republican leaders pressure Alabama Attorney General Jeff Sessions to run for U.S. Senate, a new poll shows him leading a field of possible candidates to replace retiring Sen. Howell Heflin. Sessions said he is flattered by the attention, but has not made a decision to run. Granted, the Mobile Register-University of South Alabama poll had 56 percent responding they were undecided, but Sessions, favored for the seat by 14 percent, was the only one of the possible candidates to receive double-figure support.