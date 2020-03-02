Look Back … to a joyful surprise for Coach Bivens, 1995

March 2, 1945, in The Star: Third-seeded Heflin was the first favorite team to fall in Gadsden at the Sixth District Basketball Tournament. Anniston took a first-round 22-21 triumph yesterday as play continued at Gadsden High School. Conway scored 11 points for Anniston, his free throw clinching the win.
March 2, 1995, in The Star: Ezell Park on South Quintard in Anniston has an official “for sale” sign on it and, for at least the next two months, two commercial brokers will be trying to sell the six-acre property. Estimates of what it will fetch on the market range from $1.2 million to $1.65 million — depending upon whether it is sold as one piece or parceled out to different buyers. Also this date: Coach Rodney Bivens surprised the city last year when he led his underdog Anniston Bulldogs to the 6A football title. Last night at the city auditorium, it was the city’s turn to surprise Bivens. His friends threw him a party, gave him a down payment for a house and handed him the keys to a new car. A low-key five-week campaign raised the necessary money from more than 100 individuals and businesses. Said Walter Madden, one of the campaign organizers, “We are fortunate to have a coach with his integrity and values. I hope he stays here 20 years.”