Oct. 1, 1944, in The Star: The Teen Age Club now has a recreation center on the third floor of the Radio Building, but the club is in dire need of furnishings for it. Considerable interest has been manifested by citizens in securing a recreation center for the club but now is the time for interested parties to make donations. Ping pong tables, tables for games, as well as chairs, lounges, floor lamps and other furnishings are all needed. Membership in the club numbers at least 100, and it’s thought the official opening of the club will be held about the middle of the month. Also this date: Fans of Anniston High School football had a good night Friday at Memorial Stadium when the Bulldogs beat the Starke Cadets of Montgomery 7 to 0. The following night, also at Memorial Stadium, fans of Oxford football were rewarded by a 19 to 6 defeat of Alexandria. Auburn fans were gratified to see their Tigers overpower Howard College 32-0; the teams played in Montgomery on a surface that was more swamp than field due to day-long rain. Only Alabama fans came up frustrated from the weekend of football — the Tide tied the Tigers of Louisiana State, 27-27. Additionally: In Hollywood social news, actor Mickey Rooney, currently a private in the U.S. Army, yesterday said “I do” for a second time. In Birmingham he married Miss Betty Jane Rase, 17, who’s currently Miss Birmingham 1944. Rooney, one of the highest salaried actors in movies, will be 21 later this week. His previous marriage, which he regards as a mistake, was to actress Ava Garner. He met his second wife seven days ago.
Oct. 1, 1994, in The Star: Before its game last night against Pell City, Wellborn High School retired the number worn by Colman Estes during his days as a Wellborn student athlete. Number seventy-eight will never be worn by a Wellborn player again. Estes died in February at age 19 after a long fight against prostate cancer — a disease which normally kills men much older than he was. “I would’ve given anything to have seen him play football his senior year,” coach Allen Quinn said. “He had worked so hard with the weights.” Estes was known as a promising athlete whether on the gridiron or a baseball diamond. “He was somebody you wanted to be around. He was the one who had a carefree attitude,” recalled quarterback Eric Whaley. Said fullback Wes Brooks, “He was the first guy friend I ever told that I loved.” During the number retirement ceremony, Colman’s game jersey was received by his mother, Sandra, and his sister, Kelly. His father, Larry, had died last year of a heart attack.