Look Back ... to a Jacksonville seaman's sacrifice, 1945

April 25, 1945, in The Star: S1/C Clyde Walker, son of Lulla Walker of Jacksonville, has given his life to his country. S1/C Walker was killed in action at Iwo Jima on Feb. 21 when his ship was subjected to heavy enemy air attack and had to be abandoned. According to a letter from his captain, Seaman Walker was a conscientious member of the crew who displayed much courage in action. He was enthusiastic on the subject of athletics and was a member of the ship’s boxing team and basketball team. He is also survived by a brother, Pfc. Herman Walker.
Also this date: The city of Anniston has started making payments on its golf course. Back in the spring of 1935 the land now known as Municipal Golf Court was purchased for $10,900 under option; no payment was to be made right away and no interest would be charged for 10 years. Now, though, it’s time to start paying for what was a federal work project of the WPA.
Additionally: In social news, we learn that Miss Betty Carr has returned to the University of Alabama after spending the weekend in the home of Mr. and Mrs. Earl Jones on Woodstock Avenue.
April 25, 1995, in The Star: Unable to pay competitive salaries and benefits to paramedics, and worn down from endless fundraisers and constant pleading for government support, the Cleburne EMS board decided last night to shut down the service in 30 days if the board doesn’t get a commitment of help at a meeting tonight with city and county officials. “I’m tired of bass rodeos to keep the only emergency medical service available in the county,” said board member Gordon McKinney. Cleburne County Hospital closed in 1990.