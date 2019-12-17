Look Back … to a hummingbird visiting from afar, 1994.

Dec. 17, 1944, in The Star: Students at Jacksonville State Teachers College departed for their homes to spend the holidays Friday, Dec., 15, and will not return until Monday, Jan. 2. On the eve of their departure, a gala Christmas party was given in the dining room of Daugette Hall. The entire student body and a large part of the faculty crowded into the beautifully decorated room. Also this date: Realizing the value of an active farm community organization, the farmers of Choccolocco Valley met at the White Plains Agricultural Building last week and organized the Choccolocco Valley Farm Bureau. The following men were elected as officers: president, Lloyd Faulkner; vice president, C. B. Chandler; secretary, Herman Holley, and treasurer, W. C. Harris. Additionally: The Southern Railway Company has awarded a contract to a Birmingham firm to build a new freight office and depot on West 10th Street, according to information the railway company conveyed to the Anniston Chamber of Commerce. The new building, to be completed this summer, will replace the old structure, which was built nearly 60 years ago.
Dec. 17, 1994, in The Star: When Dot Grove of Anniston peered out her kitchen window one day last week, she was surprised at what was poking around in her flower bed. “It was a hummingbird,” she said. “You just don’t see hummingbirds around here in December.” But this wasn’t just any hummingbird. It was a broad-tailed hummingbird, which has rarely been spotted east of the Mississippi. In fact, it’s the first one ever documented in Alabama. “It’s very exciting that this bird has been found in Alabama,” said Bob Sargent of Trussville, a birder knowledgeable in such things. Sargent drove over to the Groves’ home on Fairway Drive a couple of days ago to put a tiny identification band on the bird’s leg; meantime, the couple’s modest dwelling has become a mecca for other birders wanting to get a glimpse of the visitor, who’s been named “Grover.” Also this date: According to George Smith in one of his columns, an Anniston business, Howell Signs, is moving from 727 Noble St., where it’s been for more than 40 years, to 1031 Gurnee Ave. That address has lately been home to Anniston Business Machines; it was originally the Greyhound Bus Depot.