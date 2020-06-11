Look Back ... to a hot time at June Jam, 1995

June 11, 1945, in The Star: Approximately 1,300 workers returned to their jobs today at nine pipe and foundry plants in Anniston and vicinity following a back-to-work vote by employees. The employees represented by AFL moulders unions were involved in the stoppage which began a week ago; yesterday they decided to return to work. The dispute involved retroactive pay granted workers in one plant which was not extended to other plants. Plants affected were Alabama Pipe Company, Alabama Foundry, Standard Foundry, Rudisill Foundry Company and Anniston Foundry Company, all here, and involving approximately 825 workers of the total. Nearby foundries involved were Gadsden Iron Works, Coosa Foundry, Attalla Pipe & Foundry and Talladega Foundry Company. Also this date: In an AP wire story, Gen. Joseph W. “Vinegar Joe” Stilwell, having inspected the battle front in Okinawa, declared today that war against the empire of Japan could easily last another two years longer. Unlike some, Gen. Stilwell doesn’t believe massive bombing campaigns alone will break the Japanese war machine or its fanatical soldiers’ will to fight.
June 11, 1995, in The Star: A crowd estimated at 25,000 by the chief of a local fire department in Fort Payne showed up yesterday to hear the music of June Jam. The 14th annual concert featured 14 bands and was sponsored, of course, by the contemporary country band Alabama. Billy Ray Cyrus brought his achy-breaky heart to the show. Tickets at the gate this year sold for $35, up from $20 several years ago.