Look Back ... to a hot day for a Challenge, 1995

June 5, 1945, in The Star: Enticing local residents to buy more War Bonds takes on different forms. In Oxford a War Bond Auction Sale will be held at the end of the week, at which time rare articles will be auctioned off, including beef, ham, electric clocks, electric irons and other hard-to-get items. Music will be furnished by a hillbilly band. In Anniston tomorrow, the anniversary of D-Day, anyone who buys an extra “E” bond of any denomination will be allowed almost free admission on that day to any one the pictures playing at the Calhoun, the Ritz, the Noble and the Cameo. A few pennies in admission taxes will have to be paid to get in.
Also this date: Thanks to a bill signed into law by Gov. Chauncey Sparks, 15-year-olds may now drive an automobile in Alabama. The Senate-approved measure reducing the age requirement for a driver’s license from 16 to 15 passed the House last week.
June 5, 1995, in The Star: Area school superintendents say Gov. Fob James’ proposals to require every high school student to take four years each of English, math, science and social studies will create more problems and higher costs for their schools. The so-called four-by-four core curriculum would be a requirement beginning with this fall’s ninth-graders if the Legislature adopts James’ accountability plan.
Also this date: During the 110-mile Cheaha Challenge bike ride held yesterday, about three-quarters of the approximately 240 riders dropped out because of the day’s heat and humidity, according to event organizer Mike Vickers. Last year, almost 80 percent finished. This year’s usual April date for the event was rained out, so organizers were compelled to reschedule to a hotter, steamier date instead.