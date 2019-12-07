Dec. 7, 1944, in The Star: “There’s a hog weighing 350 pounds or more loafing around in Quintard Park between Fifth and Sixth streets.” That’s the information Anniston police desk Sergeant Frank Moore received at headquarters today. Sgt. Moore turned to colleagues and other bystanders, told them of the complaint and remarked, “Sounds to me like it might be a lawyer’s hog – the law prohibits hogs kept in pens and doesn’t mention about them lounging in parks – you know how technical lawyers are.” Also this date: Coaches of Southeastern Conference schools gathered in Birmingham today, and tomorrow the conference members assemble for their annual session. Several proposals were drawn up in June by the executive committee, but one unnamed source believes they will be rejected by the conference as a whole. One of the proposals would limit athletic scholarships to 75 for each team, while another would permit the signing of agreements with high school athletes. In addition to those ideas, there will be discussion among coaches as to whether to use large numerals on uniforms to aid the identification of players by onlookers, and whether to compile statistical records for the games.
Dec. 7, 1994, in The Star: Parking violators might have to dig deeper into their pockets if they try to dodge overdue tickets. At an Anniston City Council work session Tuesday, Scott Barksdale, director of Anniston’s Main Street program, proposed increase fines for those who don’t pay their parking tickets within 14 days. Someone who gets caught for parking more than two hours in a downtown spot now gets a $5 fine. Under the proposal, however, that $5 fine would increase to $7.50 after 14 days and $10 after 21 days. Those who park where they’re not supposed to in the first place would see somewhat higher corresponding penalties. Main Street parking enforcement officials (police relinquished that task several months ago) have discovered that most of the violators are downtown employees, however. Employees are supposed to buy $72 annual permits and park in designated lots.