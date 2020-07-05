Look Back ... to a Hobson City celebration, 1945

July 5, 1945, in The Star: Hobson City, Alabama’s only black municipality, held a double celebration with a barbecue at Calhoun County Training School yesterday. It celebrated Independence Day, of course, as well as the 44th anniversary of the granting of the town’s charter, which was enacted on July 3, 1901. Local officials of nearby cities attended, welcomed by Hobson City Mayor Howard Cunningham and council members Aldridge Snow, Ed Pierce, Albert Nickerson, William Bates and Charles Jelks. The city clerk is H. H. Flowers and the city treasurer is C. E. Hanna. Also this date: Mrs. Robert Alston (Cornelia Thompson) of 711 Jefferson Avenue, Anniston, has been notified that her husband, the late Lt. Col. Alston, has been posthumously awarded the Croix de Guerre by the French government for his service and gallantry on the beaches of Normandy.
July 5, 1995, in The Star: An excellent fireworks display — who’s gonna do it better than the U.S. Army? — at Fort McClellan’s Gullion Field and a concert by Lee Greenwood last night wrapped up an extended holiday weekend. Fort festivities began with a concert during the afternoon by the 14th Army Band. Also this date: Ret. Col. Kenny W. Whitley, Anniston Army Depot commander from 1989-1991, began work this week as the new principal of the upper and middle schools of The Donoho School. Whitley was hired July 1. He has a master’s degree in education from Jacksonville State but has never taught at the elementary or secondary level.