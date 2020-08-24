Look Back ... to a higher estimated cost to close the fort, 1995

Aug. 24, 1945, in The Star: The Childersburg plant of the Alabama Ordnance Works might be reconverted into a great newsprint mill to produce paper for Southern dailies from the pine trees indigenous to the region. Thomas W. Martin, president of Alabama Power Company and head of the Southern Research council, gave The Star this report today. The newsprint committee of the Southern Newspaper Publishers Association will soon send engineers to Childersburg to study the plant and consider its availability for quick reconversion to a newsprint mill. Also this date: Joe Rutledge, Anniston civic leader, has been selected as chairman of the local Community Chest Drive which is scheduled to open during the early part of October. Mr. Rutledge is manager of the Alabama Coca-Cola bottling plant here. Additionally: The U. S. War Production Board promised today that increased supplies of toilet paper, facial tissue, paper towels, napkins, drinking straws and wax paper will soon be forthcoming.
Aug. 24, 1995, in The Star: The Army might not save as much money by closing Fort McClellan as it originally predicted, according to internal Army documents obtained by The Star. Those documents show the one-time cost for closing Fort McClellan is estimated to be $393 million, or 70 percent more than the $231 million estimate the Army gave the Base Closure and Realignment Commission in June. Also this date: For now, Tom Wright will retain his dual post as Anniston’s city manager and finance director. The council meeting last night brought no second to the motion which would have forced Wright out of one of those jobs.