Nov. 9, 1944, in The Star: A young man of Heflin has given his life in service to his country. Pfc. J. Ralph Turner, 21, son of Mr. and Mrs. Alf M. Turner of Heflin, was killed in action in France Oct. 3, according to word received from the War Department. Turner had seen action in two invasions: Anzio beachhead and southern France. He had been wounded at Anzio. A graduate of Heflin High School, Turner attended Athens College and JSTC before being employed by a Talladega druggist. He entered the service in February 1943. Besides his parents, two brothers and one sister survive: Millard T. Turner of Heflin, SSgt Frank M. Turner, and Miss Christine Virginia Turner, Heflin. Also this date: The establishment of a cooperative community canning plant in Alexandria is a good possibility, says Calhoun County Schools Superintendent A. C. Shelton, who met with residents there recently and outlined the proposal. It would be a nonprofit cooperative project sponsored by the U. S. Vocational Education Department. Vegetables, fruits and meats could be canned there by as many as six families at the same time.
Nov. 9, 1994, in The Star: In yesterday’s general election former Calhoun County Commissioner Mike Rogers overwhelmingly defeated Jim Campbell, the Democratic speaker pro tem, who has represented the local District 36 in the Alabama House of Representatives for 16 years. Meanwhile, another Republican, Larry Sims, defeated Democrat Pat Wayne Shaddix for the right to represent District 35. Shaddix, of Oxford, had more money and much more experience in public office, but Sims has been the host of a conservative local radio show and had the backing of the “Christian Coalition,” a voter interest group. A Democrat who did well was Barbara Boyd, who holds a doctorate in education from the University of Alabama and is a reading instructor at Gadsden State Community College. She’ll represent House District 32, having defeated Ralph Bradford, the Republican candidate, and James Montgomery, an independent candidate. Meanwhile, in Montgomery, Republican Jeff Sessions bumped Democrat Jimmy Evans out of office to become Alabama’s next attorney general. Some voters weren’t happy that Evans had prosecuted Guy Hunt on campaign spending law violations, turning him out of the governor’s chair in April 1993.