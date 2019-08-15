Aug. 15, 1944, in The Star: Two of Anniston’s churches, Grace Episcopal and First Presbyterian, are effectively solving the problem of parents who do not have nurses to keep their children during church service hours. The churches have organized nurseries which now flourish regularly between 11 and 12 o’clock each Sunday morning. The Presbyterian nursery is located in the Sunday school building and the Episcopal in the Grace Church Parish House.
Aug. 15, 1994, in The Star: A bipartisan health care reform plan with no new taxes and no employer mandates is drawing support from skeptical Alabama lawmakers who don’t think the country can afford the universal health coverage President Bill Clinton wants. The new plan, unveiled last week by five Democrats and five Republicans in the U.S. House, would use insurance reforms, subsidies for poor people, an expansion of community health centers and tax changes to expand health insurance coverage to more than 90 percent of the population by 2004. “The bipartisan plan is the only plan that really stands a realistic chance of passage in the House,” said Democratic Rep. Glen Browder of Jacksonville.