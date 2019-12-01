Dec. 1, 1944, in The Star: Dedication ceremonies for the new Boy Scout hall for Troop 15 in south Anniston were conducted yesterday afternoon, with an open house for the public to be held on Sunday. The construction of the simple concrete block building, 36 by 24 feet, was made possible through the contributions of 147 individuals and 21 businesses, as well as by all members of the troop. It’s located on the site of the old Oxanna City Hall; now that all the surrounding land is part of the city of Anniston, Troop 15, led by Scoutmaster A. P. “Cap” Ezell, has a 99-year lease on the lot from the city.
Also this date: Services will be announced later for Mrs. L. H. Carre, age 73, who died at her home at 1306 Leighton Ave. this morning. Her husband, businessman L. H. Carre, died about a year ago; about a week before Mrs. Carre’s passing, a Sunday School class at First Methodist Church was named for him as a tribute to the outstanding work he had done there, assisted and encouraged at all times by his wife. A son and two daughters survive the couple.
Dec. 1, 1994, in The Star: The Anniston Housing Authority has designated 30 standard apartments to be renovated into living spaces accessible to handicapped tenants. The work, which began Oct. 1, is the second phase in an improvement program the authority is running through a $1.3 million federal grant. Apartments at Glen Addie, Constantine, Cooper and Norwood are being renovated for disabled access.