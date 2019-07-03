July 3, 1944, in The Star: Stores and offices in downtown Anniston will be closed tomorrow as residents celebrate Independence Day. The wheels of vital war industries will keep turning, however. No special program has been planned in the city for the occasion. Also this date: Church and Sunday school functions of Alexandria Methodist Church will be held in the Alexandria High School building for the time being following the destruction of the church building two nights ago due to fire. Robert C. Mooney, the church’s pastor, said the building was not insured. The fire was discovered too late to do anything to save the building, which had been constructed around 1885. The congregation dates its own beginnings in the Alexandria valley to approximately 1838.
July 3, 1994, in The Star: In a ceremony yesterday tied to the regular reunion of students of the old Calhoun County Training School, the school’s gymnasium was dedicated to honor the life of alumnus and former teacher and principal James A. “Pappy” Dunn. Now known as C. E. Hanna Elementary School, the institution earned warm praise from current Principal William Hutchings for producing high test scores and for remaining open. Until now, the gymnasium built 40 years ago has not had a unique name. Now it does. The school has been part of the Oxford school system since 1987.