Look Back … to a great show by Horne and Hamlisch, 1995

Oct. 13, 1945: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
Oct. 13, 1995, in The Star: Soprano Marilyn Horne and pianist Marvin Hamlisch provide major musical fireworks last night as they opened the 50th season of the Knox Concert Series in Anniston. Ms. Horne, who made her American opera debut more than 35 years ago, showed her amazing voice is still capable of sublime beauty. Hamlisch switched easily back and forth between the role of accompanist and musical showman. At one point, they turned their attention to a shared love, American musical theater, as she breathed new life into old favorites by Jerome Kern, Jules Styne, Rogers & Hammerstein and George Gershwin. Hamlisch from the stage complimented the Knox volunteers for making his third visit to Anniston such as pleasant one. “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” played by him and sung by her, closed out the memorable evening. Also this date: The current hurricane season is the first since the National Hurricane Center began naming storms in 1950 that it has reached the letter “R,” with Roxanne. No season has seen as many storms since 1933, when there were 21. According to a national report yesterday by the World Wildlife Fund, “Some scientists believe that this may be among the first signs that climate change is altering weather patterns, and that cruel storms like Marilyn and Hugo (in 1989) will become much more commonplace.”