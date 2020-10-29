Look Back ... to a good visitation at the hospital, 1945

Oct. 29, 1945, in The Star: Approximately 2,000 Calhoun County residents inspected the plant of Anniston Memorial Hospital yesterday during the open house held in celebration of the transfer of the hospital title to the city of Anniston. Visitors were conducted on a complete tour of the hospital, and the activities of the various departments were explained. Also this date: Dr. W. G. Henry will return to First Methodist Church in Anniston for his ninth year in this pastorate, by appointment made at the annual North Alabama Conference of the denomination. This will be Dr. Henry’s fifth consecutive year in Anniston; previously he had served a four-year pastorate here. Carpenter Memorial Methodist Church will enjoy the services of The Rev. Ford McDonald, while McCoy Methodist Church will welcome the Rev. E. B. Ogburn from the Roanoke area.
Oct. 29, 1995, in The Star: Five years of frustration ended last night when the Braves' Tom Glavine pitched one-hit ball for eight innings and David Justice homered, bringing the city of Atlanta its first major sports title with a 1-0 victor over the Cleveland Indians in Game 6 of the World Series.