Look Back ... to a girl as expert marksman, 1945

Feb. 2, 1945, in The Star: Susan Perkins, a 14-year-old Anniston High School student, has been certified by the National Rifle Association as a “junior expert rifleman,” having completed a series of skills tests to achieve that rating. Miss Perkins is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John W. Perkins of 718 Blue Ridge Drive, Anniston.
Also this date: Water Revenue Bonds of the City of Anniston have been given a Class “A” rating by Moody’s Investment Service of New York and it was reported today that Anniston is the only municipality with revenue bonds classified as high as this.
Feb. 2, 1995, in The Star: Brian Brockmon of White Plains won the shooting contest against Seandale Lowery of Saks, but it was Saks that pulled off the first upset on the boys’ side of the brackets as the Calhoun County Basketball Tournament continued last night in Jacksonville. Saks defeated No. 4 seed White Plains 92-86 despite Brockmon’s 43-point performance.
Also this date: A local production of the award-winning play Marvin’s Room is being staged this weekend and next by ACTheater, 1020 Noble St. Josephine Ayers directs the production, which she calls “a hilarious and wondrous account of one woman’s commitment to loving others first, and her belief that giving such love has made her life unbelievably rich, even as she faces her own death.” Local talent with acting roles in the production will be Sandy Gammon, Traci Cox, Pati Tiller, Latrayl Albert, David White, David Wallace, Tamara Jobst, Bill Edwards and Guy Hurley.