May 9, 1944, in The Star: Through the generosity of the late Miss Carrie McClure Knox, the Carnegie Library of Anniston and Garner Memorial Hospital will soon be the recipients of a gift of $5,000 each. Miss Knox, daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. John B. Knox, died many years ago, but her will provided for the establishment of a trust fund; the fund provided for two older relatives, then upon their deaths, was to be directed to the public institutions.
May 9, 1994, in The Star: Former Jacksonville State University pitcher Tim VanEgmond has not been called up by the Boston Red Sox from triple-A Pawtucket – at least not yet. It was speculated that VanEgmond might get the call after Boston starting pitcher Frank Viola went down with a serious elbow injury, but the honor went to someone else. VanEgmond is in his first year at Triple-A, but he pitched well for Boston in spring training and started the year 5-0 for Pawtucket. He was MVP of the College World Series in both 1990 and 1991, when JSU won the Division II national championship. [His Major League career would last three seasons, according the website baseball-almanac.]