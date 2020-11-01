Look Back ... to a free school lunch program, 1945

Nov. 1, 1945, in The Star: Tickets for the bond-admission football game between the Fort McClellan Riflemen and the University of Alabama B team on Saturday night, Nov. 3, were going fast today. The game will be played in Memorial Stadium before a probable capacity crowd and there will be no admission allowed except by buying Victory Loan bonds. The higher bond a spectator buys, the better seat he or she will have. Also this date: The lunchroom program in the Calhoun County schools has increased 300 percent in the last two years, with 16 schools now operating Federal Lunchroom programs compared with five in 1943-44. The federal government reimburses the school in the amount of nine cents a day for each meal served with one-half pint of milk. Children unable to pay for their lunches receive them free. Lunchrooms will soon operate at Mechanicsville and Roy Webb schools; already operating them are schools in Alexandria, Blue Mountain, Coldwater, DeArmanville, Eulaton, Friendship, Ohatchee, Oxford (high school and elementary) Saks, Weaver, Websters Chapel, White Plains, Thankful and Hobson City.
Nov. 1, 1995, in The Star: A five-point buck was spotted in downtown Anniston this morning and brought to the attention of police just before 8 a.m. The animal was first noticed in the parking lot of Kitchin’s on Wilmer Avenue, then it was in an alley beside the public library, then it crossed 10th Street into the parking lot of SouthTrust Bank. It headed west down 10th to Moore Avenue and in that neighborhood it was finally caught in a net, tranquilized by veterinarian Dr. Barry Nichols and taken out to LaGarde Park to be released in more comfortable surroundings – for a deer, anyway. Also this date: Goshen United Methodist Church in the next few months plans to begin construction of a $100,000 memorial garden on the site of its former church building, which was destroyed in a tornado March 27, 1994. Twenty lives were lost in that event and 83 sustained injuries. “It’s important that we have a symbol of hope and growth in that spot,” said the Rev. Kelly Clem, the congregation’s pastor, who lost her young daughter, Hannah, in the tragedy.