Feb. 15, 1944, in The Star: Dr. Leroy H. Woodruff, a Calhoun County native who had served as the assistant superintendent of the Partlow State School, Tuscaloosa, died suddenly last night at a Cleveland, Ohio, hospital. The prominent physician was born in Oxford and reared in Anniston. He was a graduate of the University of Alabama and of the university’s former medical school at Mobile. He was an elder in the First Presbyterian Church in Tuscaloosa, where funeral services will be conducted tomorrow afternoon. Though a resident of Tuscaloosa for the last 25 years, Dr. Woodruff was known well in Anniston via family connections — three of his four sisters and one of his three brothers are listed as Anniston residents. His wife, Mary, predeceased him.
Feb. 15, 1994, in The Star: Former Anniston Mayor Bill Robison has tentatively accepted a position as director of Calhoun County’s new alternative sentencing program, the program organizer said this morning. Robison’s contract is still being negotiated, but Circuit Judge Sam Monk, who is setting up the program, said the program should be in operation shortly. Robison, who could not be reached for comment, is also a former office manager of Anniston Orthopedics; he worked for Harris-McKay Co. Inc. from January until last week. Officials hope the program will reduce the number of convicts sent to jail, for it is designed to fill in the gap between probation and prison. For now, the program will be run from a space in the Calhoun County Courthouse.