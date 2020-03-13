Look Back ... to a flag for Noble Street School, 1945

March 13, 1945, in The Star: A photograph four columns wide shows Noble Street School and all of its students outdoors on the occasion of it being named a “Minute Man School” for its 90-plus percent participation in the purchase of War Bonds and War Stamps. The school received a special flag, which is being displayed by a few of the students, for its accomplishment.
Also this date: Dirt was finally turned yesterday in the construction of a canning plant in the Alexandria valley. It will hold about $2,500 worth of canning equipment given to the county by the federal government. People of Calhoun County will be able to take vegetables and other foods there to can for personal use. The plant is expected to go into operation in the early summer.
March 13, 1995, in The Star: More than 1,200 military personnel are expected to compete tomorrow morning in a “fun run” at Fort McClellan. Runners will include members of the fort’s Training Brigade, Chemical and Military Police schools, as well as members of the Marines, Navy, Air Force and Alabama National Guard. Summerall, Baker and Baltzell gates will be closed for the early morning event.