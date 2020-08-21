Look Back ... to a filmed wrestling match in Saks gym, 1995

Aug. 21, 1945, in The Star: Passengers on Crescent bus lines, both inside Anniston and to other points in Alabama, can look forward to new and modern carriers by Jan. 1. The general manager of Crescent Operations, Pres Adams, said today that 20 new city buses – which will be allocated among Anniston, Gadsden and Huntsville – have been ordered. Also this date: The $6,000 Alexandria Canning Plant opened recently and is now ready to serve the people of Calhoun County who want to use this modern, up-to-date canning center. The plant is under the supervision of Mrs. Hazel McCullars, home economics teacher, and R. J. Pirkle, agricultural teacher at Alexandria. Additionally: Just about the worst traffic hazard these days in Anniston, according to Chief of Police J. L. Peek and L. G. Prentice, Superintendent of Parks, is the overgrowth of high shrubbery along the streets. The blind spots caused by vegetation that blocks the view of drivers is especially bad at certain intersections, where one must practically creep out into traffic to see if anyone is coming from the side.
Aug. 21, 1995, in The Star: More than 400 area wrestling fans crowded into a broiling Saks High School gymnasium two nights ago to watch some of professional wrestling’s greats and not-so-greats take to the ring in grand, dramatic fashion. Also witnessing the proceedings was an independent filmmaker, Fred Olen Ray, who was in Anniston to shoot a documentary examining professional wrestling and its characters. Fans were not disappointed; conflict did indeed erupt.