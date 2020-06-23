Look Back ... to a few more jobs for the depot, 1995

June 23, 1945: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
June 23, 1995, in The Star: Greg Turley, a 25-year-old police officer in the city of Lincoln, recently became the only officer in the state to be certified as a marine patrolman. He will use a small but speedy personal watercraft to patrol 30 miles of Logan Martin Lake inside Lincoln city limits. Boat thefts and boating under the influence of alcohol are among the offenses Turley will look out for. One of the top graduates in his class at the police academy, Turley lives in Saks and has a 6-year-old daughter, Tasha. Also this date: The base closure commission in Washington has pushed a little extra employment toward Anniston Army Depot, but by declining to shut down Red River Army Depot in Texas, it didn’t send as many new jobs as local supporters were hoping for. Several hundred might be created, but not the 1,000 some were anticipating. The big question, whether Fort McClellan survives, has yet to be answered.