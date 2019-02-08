Feb. 8, 1944, in The Star: Charles A. Hamilton, who learned the pipe business “the hard way” under the able tutelage of his father, the late C. A. Hamilton, today was president of the largest soil pipe company in the world, having been elected to that office to succeed the late William B. Byrd Jr., who died recently. Alabama Pipe Company has 10 plants, but only three are in production because of wartime restrictions on building; two are in Anniston and one is in Gadsden. Also this date: A popular writer and editor is leaving The Anniston Star for service in the Army. Accordingly, fellow employees held a banquet at the Alabama Hotel last night in honor of DeWitt (Whiskers) Carmichael, who received a luminous dial wristwatch as a token of their esteem. Carmichael and about three dozen other men will leave tomorrow morning for Fort McPherson, Ga. [Carmichael would survive his wartime service and return home to the news business, but he died of a heart attack in 1953 just shy of his 45th birthday.]
Feb. 8, 1994, in The Star: Any population growth is good news for Anniston and Calhoun County after census figures for 1990 showed a loss of almost 3,000 residents for the areas during the preceding decade. Figures released yesterday show that between 1990 and 1992, Anniston’s population grew by about 480 people, to 27,115 residents. Calhoun County itself had 116,406 people, reflecting a tiny increase between 1990 and 1992.