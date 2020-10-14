Look Back ... to a fair for Choccolocco, 1945

Oct. 14, 1945, in The Star: Residents of the Choccolocco Valley gathered at White Plains High School Friday for the second annual fair under sponsorship of the County Farm Bureau members in that district. J. H. Newell, school principal, J. C. McClinton, vocational teacher, and the Rev. C. C. Graves, pastor of White Plains Methodist Church, were in charge of the arrangements. Livestock, poultry, home economics, needlework and quilting were among the exhibits, the judging of which was followed by a speech from Chaplain Dewey Stubblefield of Fort McClellan.
Oct. 14, 1995, in The Star: When Hurricane Opal stormed through town last week, some of the largest, oldest trees in Anniston shook loose from the ground and ended up on the backs of trucks headed toward the city’s wood chipper. City beautification experts bemoan the fact that some were trees Anniston founder Samuel Noble had planted when he drew the original design of the city. “I think people are certainly going to miss a lot of these trees,” said Annistonian Lowndes Butler, a direct descendant of Mr. Noble.