Look Back … to a dreadful crash of a B-29 near Wedowee, 1945

Sept. 9, 1945, in The Star: Smoldering wreckage and twisted pieces of steel and machinery scattered over cornfields and woodlands about seven miles south of Wedowee was all that remained yesterday of a B-29 that crashed near Highway 37 between Wedowee and Roanoke at 7:45 p.m. Friday night [Sept. 7], killing possibly 10 in the plane — identification was difficult — and injuring three on the ground. The home of Basil and Ethol Murphy was mostly in ruins due to the impact from pieces of the aircraft, which were scattered over a wide area of countryside. The plane was believed to be flying out of Gulfport, Miss. Also this date: The senior class of White Plains High School has elected the following officers for the 1945-46 school term: president, Minnie Lee Holley; vice president, Arlin Coleman; secretary and treasurer, Orval Murrey; reporter, Mary Ellen Harris; and sponsor, Mrs. J. H. Newell. The class motto is “Be sure you are right, then go ahead.”
Sept. 9, 1995, in The Star: The owner of WJSU-TV Channel 40 wants permission from the FCC to boost the power of its transmitter and relocate it and the tower from Blue Mountain in Anniston to Bald Rock Mountain in St. Clair County. Officials with Osborn Communications aren't talking, but some observers say the request to move closer to Birmingham means Osborn wants to end its affiliation with CBS and sign up with ABC. In Birmingham, WBRC-6 recently decided to leave ABC and become a Fox network affiliate by mid-1996. Also this date: An Oxford couple who belong to a local church congregation has developed an electronic bulletin board that allows Christians to explore their faith via link-up with other computers. Mark and Mittie Voorhest founded Light Online Service and believe it’s the only religious computer bulletin-board in the area. Connected by telephone line, a user can chat with other believers, test Bible knowledge or request prayer. The service costs $10 per month and currently has about 50 users.