July 22, 1944: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
July 22, 1994, in The Star: Ken Rollins, former state president of the Vietnam Veterans of America, vows that a memorial park for those who died in service to their country is about to emerge from mere planning stages. Construction on a portion of the park at 17th and Quintard could start as early as this fall. Also this date: Retired Anniston businessman P. O. Wilson, former owner of the Pontiac-Cadillac dealership here, is donating $50,000 toward public education so that Anniston High School will have a state-of-the-art computer center. Anniston architect Julian Jenkins will donate design time and talent for the lab. Anniston Mayor David Dethrage was pleased to make the announcement of the men’s generosity at a school board meeting yesterday. Forty Macintosh computers will be accommodated in the lab.