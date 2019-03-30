March 30, 1944, in The Star: Anniston would be provided airline service to principal points in Alabama and seven other states in the Southeast by a network of proposed airline routes managed by Southern Airways Inc., according to applications filed with the Civil Aeronautics Board. The president of the company says he’s planned a widespread postwar development program, with the airlines system as a major step. The company currently employs about 1,400.
March 30, 1994, in The Star: Vice President Al Gore toured the tornado-ravaged remains of Goshen United Methodist Church near Piedmont this morning and told a crowd of survivors and rescue workers that federal assistance is on its way. Gore announced that President Clinton has declared six northeast Alabama counties a disaster area, opening the door for millions in federal relief money. “The nation is reaching out to this community,” Gore said. The church’s pastor, the Rev. Kelly Clem, whose little daughter Hannah was killed in the storm, told Gov. Jim Folsom yesterday that church members, who were in the sanctuary for services, had no warning before the twister struck. All told, the storm claimed 45 lives across four states; 22 of the dead were in Alabama.