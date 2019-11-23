Nov. 23, 1944, in The Star: Oxford will have a community Thanksgiving Day program beginning at 7 tonight at the Legion’s Clubhouse just off Main Street. This program was arranged by the Legion and will include motion pictures. The public has been invited to attend, but a special invitation has been issued to the workers of the Sixth War Loan Drive in the Oxford territory. Also this date: The Thanksgiving fall festival and art exhibit being sponsored by the USO Salvation Army Club at 1407 Noble St. will be one of the finest collections ever displayed in Anniston. Servicemen at Fort McClellan have sent in some very fine oil and watercolor paintings, chalk drawings, ink sketches and so forth. Additionally: Lt. Col. G. G. Woodruff, one of the Calhoun County Medical Society members in the medical corps of the armed forces, is now in England in charge of a numbered general hospital. Before being transferred to England, Col. Woodruff had been in charge of a hospital at Camp Ellis, Ill.
Nov. 23, 1994, in The Star: The Thanksgiving larder is anything but bountiful this year at soup kitchens preparing holiday meals for the poor. In Anniston, donations are down and demand is up. For example it’s not been a good year for the Salvation Army on Noble Street, which will serve its annual Thanksgiving dinner beginning at 11:30 a.m. tomorrow. “In years past, we usually have had people who gave us turkeys by now. We waited until last night, and then my wife went out and bought some turkeys and hams,” said Maj. Larry DeBerry. Usually, people bring in pies, cakes and other treats on Thanksgiving Day, said DeBerry, but because of the lack of interest so far, the Army has been busy making its own desserts – just in case. Also this date: The Oxford City Council last night approved the creation of a Commercial Development Authority to promote trade and commerce in the city. The CDA will enable the city to offer enticements to businesses, such as site preparation and movement of utility lines. “We are going to invest taxpayer money,” Councilman Johnny Bentley said. Although the authority will be empowered to negotiate deals, the council will determine how much gets spent on any given project.