Look Back ... to a delay attempt in behalf of fort move, 1995

July 14, 1945: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
July 14, 1995, in The Star: With Fort McClellan’s closure approved by President Clinton, Sen. Howell Heflin says he wil shift his attention to keeping the fort’s chemical school open until its replacement is built at Fort Leonard Wood, Mo. Clinton added his signature to Fort McClellan’s “death certificate” yesterday and sent it to Congress, which must give final approval to the full list of military facilities which includes the fort. The Army has set 1998 as its goal for moving the chemical school, but Heflin’s proposal could delay the move an additional four years. The military police school, and the chemical school, comprise the bulk of the fort’s 4,763 military and civilian employees. Also this date: Anniston architect Julian Jenkins presented to the Jacksonville City Council last night preliminary drawings of what a new Jacksonville High School and its campus might look like. The proposed school is about 100,000 square feet, its campus stretched out over 40 acres of land, including athletic fields, a football stadium, a small greenhouse and an outdoor amphitheater built into the side of a hill.