Look Back .... to a Deerman in the stands, 1995

Feb. 24, 1945: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
Feb. 24, 1995, in The Star: Snakes are helping to rebuild Randolph County High School. Along with a few other reptile friends, Thomas Yarbrough’s snakes raised $1,128 from the show he put on back in the fall. Yarbrough donated the proceeds to the rebuilding fund for the school, which burned Aug. 6. Yarbrough, who has been putting on his snake show at area schools for around 33 years, wanted to give a little back to Randolph County. Also this date: Come Aug. 12, Jacksonville State University will be host for what is destined to become a major annual event. Five well-known drum and bugle corps and one newcomer, made up of hundreds of the most talented young musicians from throughout the U.S., will come together in the spirit of competition to put on a show equalled only by a major Broadway production. It’ll be called the Southern Brass Classic, sanctioned by Drum Corps International. Additionally: Basketball has always been a part of Van Deerman’s life. Even now, retired since 1984 after a 33-year coaching career, he spends his days watching the Northeast Regionals in Jacksonville State’s Pete Mathews Coliseum. He sits in the second set of bleachers on the bottom section just a few feet away from the pass gate. He takes a 3-hour late afternoon meal break, then returns to catch the night games. Sometimes he sits with son Mike, oldest of four, who is now Weaver’s boys basketball coach, and his granddaughter, Miranda, who started for Weaver’s girls team this season.