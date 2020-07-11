Look Back ... to a decision looming for Jacksonville schools, 1995

July 11, 1945, in The Star: Residents yesterday at the Anniston City Commission meeting presented a petition for the removal of a trailer camp located at 20th and Noble Streets. Mayor J. F. King said the camp could not be removed if its city license was paid up and sanitary regulations had been met. The petition was referred to the Health Department for investigation.
July 11, 1995, in The Star: The Jacksonville City Council will soon have to make a $6 million decision: How will it pay for the town’s new high school? Last week, the Alabama Department of Education approved a site for the school – 40 acres of land at the old Jacksonville airport. The town’s school board is likely to approve the site at its regular meeting day after tomorrow. Mayor George Douthit said Monday night that the council is considering raising the city’s sales tax by a penny, to eight cents on the dollar, and also increasing property taxes by 10 mills. Only eight years ago Jacksonville voters reject an attempt to raise property tax, however.