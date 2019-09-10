Sept. 10, 1944, in The Star: A DeArmanville man previously reported to be missing in action has in fact given his life in service to his country. Pvt. Artis J. Grubb was killed in action in France back in June, according to a message his brother, W. D. Grubb of DeArmanville Rt. 1, received from the War Department. Artis Grubb entered the service one year ago. His wife and their baby in DeArmanville survive him. Also this date: The commander of the American Legion Post No. 26 in Anniston, Julian Stephens, yesterday pledged the post’s full cooperation toward erecting a permanent war memorial in Anniston of the type announced and described in The Star yesterday. “Your proposed plan certainly seems an ideal one,” Stephens writes in an open letter to the memorial planning committee. Meanwhile, a wire story from the United Press puts into the public's mind the idea that, despite the recent sensational Allied victories in France, “dirty weather or plain bad luck” could well prolong the war through the winter into next year. “Opinion on the date of Germany’s final collapse must be completely speculative as of now,” the article concludes. Additionally: A couple of top-notch pictures will play in Anniston this week: Going My Way — starring Bing Crosby in his first dramatic role, as Father Chuck O’Malley — and Double Indemnity, a suspenseful tale of fraud and murder starring Barbara Stanwyck, Fred MacMurray and Edward G. Robinson. The first movie plays at the Calhoun through Wednesday, while the second plays at the Calhoun Thursday through Saturday. [Movies at this time didn’t stay in the same place for weeks and weeks as they do now.]
Sept. 10, 1994, in The Star: The Anniston High School Bulldogs traveled south to the Yellow Jackets’ gridiron last night and defeated Oxford 34-20. Senior quarterback Montressa Kirby completed 10 of 19 passes for 186 yards and four touchdowns, and ran for yet another score, to wipe away the disappointment of last week’s season-opening loss to Wellborn. “They gave us so many different looks,” said Oxford coach Robert Herring, referring to Anniston’s offensive schemes.