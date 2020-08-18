Look Back … to a deadly heat wave, 1995.

Aug. 18, 1945: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
Aug. 18, 1995, in The Star: The searing temperatures of the past week have killed seven people in Alabama and led to the deaths of nearly 1 million chickens; the chicken houses just can’t be kept at the moderate temperatures birds require. “The current heat wave is dramatic, severe and extremely costly to the entire poultry industry,” said Rick Hartsill, executive director of the Alabama Poultry and egg association. Bryan McDill, who raises about 78,000 chickens on a Calhoun County farm with his father, Billy, said the heat wave will cost them anywhere from $5,000 to $6,000 in dead birds. Their four chicken houses, equipped with 16-18 fans in each, have been averaging near 100 degrees. Sprinklers haven’t helped much, he said. Also this date: Biologists Ryan Slack and Bob Made were in Calhoun County last week working on contract for the Department of Defense. Their assignment: to capture bats to learn whether they shows signs of having been harmed by flying around during smoke training sessions at Fort McClellan. The Army wants to know whether that might happen to flying mammals when the training moves to Fort Leonard Wood, Mo.