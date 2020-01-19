Look Back ... to a dangerous stretch of I-20, 1995

Jan. 19, 1945, in The Star: The widows of two White Plains men, Jethroe Humphrey and Frank Easterwood, have finally been approved to receive compensatory payments of $5,000 each, plus funeral expenses, arising from the work-related deaths of their husbands on Sept. 30, 1942. The two men were listed as employees of the Post Utility Office and Fort McClellan and were working in a sand pit for the construction of a new PX building there. The men died when the pit caved in on them. Although the local circuit court, and ultimately the State Supreme Court, denied the widows’ claims, a special appropriation by Congress put the money into their hands.
Also this date: Anniston Memorial Hospital School of Nursing is now taking applications for student nurses for the Cadet Nurse class expected to start around March 1, which also is the time that the new Nurses’ Home is expected to be ready for occupancy. Applicants must be high school graduates, among other qualifications. At present, 29 student nurses in all three years of training are on the Cadet Nurse Corps rolls at Memorial Hospital.
Jan. 19, 1995, in The Star: For an as-yet-unexplained reason, an unusual number of traffic accidents have been happening on Interstate 20, just about at mile marker 198 — a mile and half west of the Heflin exit at Alabama 9 — according to figures from the Cleburne County EMS and state troopers of the Jacksonville post. The area of concern is a 500-yard, uphill section of the pavement on the west side of a bridge. The bridge begins at the bottom of a mile-long downhill stretch. The problem is so pronounced that troopers have alerted Alabama Department of Transportation officials about the problem. One ALDOT engineer has had a look, but concluded nothing; more will inspect it later.