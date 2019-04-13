April 13, 1944, in The Star: Five Japanese-American soldiers, found guilty of “willful disobedience of an order of their superior officer,” have been sentenced to terms ranging from five to 30 years of imprisonment and hard labor by an Army Court Martial Board at Fort McClellan. These soldiers, members of the 33rd Training Battalion, IRTC, Fort McClellan, who with 23 other Japanese-Americans refused to obey orders on March 20, were confined to the stockade at McClellan before their cases were disposed of by the first of four Army Court Martial Boards set up for trying the 28 accused men. Court martial procedures are open to the public. The Army describes the prisoners as having been born in the United States but, for most of them, educated in Japan. Several were said to be “belligerent toward the idea of serving in the U.S. Army.”
April 13, 1994, in The Star: Anniston city officials and the owners of the former Winn-Dixie building at 1615 Noble St. have finally reached a tentative purchase agreement, the two sides being in negotiation since November. City officials know they want space for a new auditorium; whether a new City Hall will also emerge from the plans remains to be seen. The U.S. Bankruptcy Court has expressed an interest in buying the current City Hall and auditorium. Also this date: Anniston resident Ted Hooks, who has been a freelance court reporter in Calhoun County for 18 years, is running for Calhoun-Cleburne Circuit Clerk in the upcoming election. He hopes to succeed Barbara Craft, who is retiring from the job to which she was appointed in 1991. Hooks is a native of Charlotte, N.C., and is a former newspaper reporter.