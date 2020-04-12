Look Back ... to a contract for Chester Weeks, 1995

April 12, 1945, in The Star: Congressman John Sparkman of the Eighth Alabama District arrived in Anniston today for a two-fold visit. He is the principal speaker for the Thomas Jefferson dinner being held tomorrow night and during his visit he will inspect Fort McClellan and Anniston Ordnance Depot. Congressman Sparkman is a member of the Military Affairs Committee, which handles legislation dealing with all military installations. It’s been several years since he visited the Army post. City officials welcomed Congressman Sparkman at the Southern Railway station in Anniston. [President Roosevelt did die on this date, but confirmation of the news from Georgia did not come until after the normal run of the press.]
April 12, 1995, in The Star: A week after it appeared ready to reject a proposed consulting contract with former Councilman Chester Weeks, the Anniston City Council has decided to hire him on a $36,000 contract; new Councilwoman Debra Foster provided the necessary “swing” vote to authorize the hire. Weeks will oversee the revitalization of the dilapidated business district of west Anniston and other parts of that section. Weeks, who coordinated the state’s Community Action Agencies until Gov. Fob James took office, is expected to start his new job in a few days. The contract is not considered a salaried position and Weeks will not receive benefits, said Mayor David Dethrage.