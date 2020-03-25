Look Back ... to a constant search for lodging, 1945

March 25, 1945, in The Star: Tomorrow, some 70 women will begin a house-to-house canvass of Anniston in an effort to determine exactly what the housing situation is in terms of spare bedrooms and the like. The survey team will find out how many rooms or apartments are available to transients who come to Anniston for legitimate defense-related purposes. There will be no attempt whatsoever to persuade women to take in roomers, for that’s not the purpose of the survey. Volunteer Army wives and Travelers Aid workers will carry out the canvass.
Also this date: Lucius Fleming, president of the Negro Business and Professional Men’s Luncheon Club, announced yesterday that members of the group have unanimously agreed to support Father John F. Casey’s communitywide drive for playgrounds and equipment for the black children of Anniston.
March 25, 1995, in The Star: It was the biggest pot seizure in Randolph County that anyone can remember. More than one ton of processed marijuana — cellophane wrapped in 5- and 10-pound blocks, was displayed yesterday at a press conference in Montgomery. It was discovered a few days ago when a small horde of law enforcement officers converged on a house trailer in northern Randolph County. A 34-year-old man was arrested. Investigators believe the marijuana came from Mexico.