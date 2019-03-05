March 5, 1944, in The Star: Gov. Chauncey Sparks’ suggestion that athletics relations be resumed between the University of Alabama and Auburn has met with response from across the state. Old graduates of both institutions have written in to express their approval and pledge their support in bringing about an early realization of the goal. Apparently the only other step that needs to be taken in the process is a favorable action by the Alabama board of trustees. Also this date: Col. A. A. Roberg, who has been commanding officer of Anniston Ordnance Depot for almost two years, will leave later this week to report to Benicia Arsenal, Calif., where he will be stationed.
March 5, 1994, in The Star: This week’s church spotlight is on East 22nd Street Baptist, a small congregation of only about 20 active members, all on the old side: One of its original members, Mrs. Nell Moore, 71, is now among the youngest on the roll. “We’re one of the fading-away churches right here in town,” observed Mrs. Moore about her fellow congregants, who are led by interim pastor Rev. Clinton Guthrie. Just 10 years ago the church, located at 401 East 22nd, had a membership of 350. [According to archives, the East 22nd Street congregation began life in the late 1940s as an offshoot of the old First Baptist Church of Anniston congregation. Following a fire that consumed their church home at 14th Street and Pine in November 1945, most members of the larger group decided to build anew on Circle Drive, while a minority group thought staying in the Pine Avenue neighborhood would be better. In 1967, the Pine Avenue congregation moved to 22nd Street and took a new name reflecting its new location. Members dedicated a new sanctuary there in October 1968.]