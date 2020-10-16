Look Back ... to a computer usage survey, 1995

Oct. 16, 1945, in The Star: Stating his belief that practical Christianity is the only foundation upon which permanent world peace can be built, Dr. G. G. Woodruff of Anniston addressed the Anniston Civitan Club yesterday, telling of his experiences as a medical officer overseas and the conclusions he had drawn from his observation of the war. Dr. Woodruff said the question he is most often asked now is, “What do the returning veterans want and expect?” He prefaced his reply by stating it was his opinion that there are three types of veterans: “Those who have been permanently disabled and nothing we can give to them will be enough; a small group who want to be given everything they can get; and the large majority who ask only a chance to take up life as they left it.” He said the most that can be done for the veterans is to give them a promise of permanent peace, which will be secured only when the world accepts the teachings of Christianity.
Oct. 16, 1995, in The Star: According to a national survey of Americans who have computers, the number subscribing to an online information service has doubled despite a fear among half of computers users that their machines are being used to invade their privacy. The Times-Mirror Center for The People and The Press interviewed more than 3,600 adults in May and June for the survey about “going on line,” as the telephone connection to information services is called. Subscribers to an online service jumped from 5 million in winter 1994 to nearly 12 million last June, but that still represents only two-thirds of the 18 million homes where computers are equipped with modems, the survey said. It noted: “Consumers have yet to begin purchasing goods and services on line, and there is little indication that online news features are changing traditional news consumption patterns.”