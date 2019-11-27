Nov. 27, 1944, in The Star: More than 40 descendants of Mr. and Mrs. R. L. Shortnacy gathered at their home on West Eighth Street in Oxford in celebration of their golden wedding anniversary last week. Mr. and Mrs. Shortnacy have nine living children, 20 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. Children and their families present were Mr. and Mrs. Homer Paris, Mr. and Mrs. John Poore, Mrs. Newt Angle, Mrs. Alice Lambert, Mrs. Sam Ward and Mrs. Ralph Sheers. Absent were Lee Shortnacy of Anniston, Claudie Shortnacy of Oxford and Walter Shortnacy of Tampa, Fla. Also this date: Anniston school Superintendent C. C. Moseley had to fill the janitor’s shoes this morning at Woodstock School because the school’s regular janitor finished his work Friday and apparently decided to not return. That means when students and teachers returned on this Monday morning, they found the building as cold as ice. That’s when Moseley realized he'd have to be willing to sacrifice some office time in order to get school's furnace running on his own. “I thought the teacher shortage was bad enough, but that is just one of the things that take the joy out of a school man’s life these days,” Moseley said.
Nov. 27, 1994, in The Star: Since new landfill regulations went into effect last year, some Anniston alleys have gotten downright trashy. To help clean up the illegal dumping that has resulted, Anniston officials have decided, at least for the month of December, to offer one free pickup of large trash items. That means each resident will have one chance during the next month to get rid of large junky things such as appliances, sofas and carpeting free of charge. The pickup will coincide with regular trash pickup schedules.