April 25, 1944, in The Star: Members of the Diversified Occupations Club of Anniston High School entertained their bosses at the annual banquet held last night. Approximately 30 students of the club, who study half a day at the high school and work the other half in business or industry in Anniston, heard Ralph Callahan, business manager of The Star, deliver the principal address of the evening. Bill Phillips, president of the club, acted as toastmaster. Also this date: Tomorrow starting at 11 a.m. children of the six grades of Noble Street School will be heard singing their favorite songs in unison over radio station WHMA. John Sims of the fourth grade will present a vocal solo for the program. Mrs. Robbie Kirby is musical supervisor for the city schools. Additionally: Because tomorrow, April 26, is Confederate Memorial Day (or, as the ad expresses it, “Southern Memorial Day”) Anniston National Bank and Commercial National Bank will not be open for business.
April 25, 1994, in The Star: Organizers of the 110-mile Cheaha Challenge bike riding competition say 300 riders set off yesterday morning from Piedmont to test their physical and mental limits in the second annual challenge. Thomas Craven finished first with a time of five hours, 12 minutes and 10 seconds, topping the best time in last year’s inaugural event by more than seven minutes. Among the riders was a contingent from the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Office cycling team. Going full-bore, they and other riders reached downhill speeds as fast as 70 mph, according to state troopers.