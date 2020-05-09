Look Back ... to a celebratory parade, then back to training, 1945

May 9, 1945, in The Star: Fort McClellan celebrated V-E Day yesterday by pausing only long enough for a great parade by units of the Infantry Replacement Training Center. Otherwise, the IRTC’s training and supply functions of Fourth Service Command units went ahead at full speed. Twenty-two IRTC battalions marched in the infantryman’s characteristic celebration of victory. Both the IRTC and post commanders issued proclamations calling for even greater dedication to the remaining job of defeating Japan.
Also this date: Funeral services will be announced later for Abner Hopton Borders, one of Calhoun County’s prominent pioneer citizens, a man of stellar reputation, who died today at the age of 87. Mr. Borders served two terms as sheriff of Calhoun County, an office now held by one of his sons, and his tenure in office was marked by a fine record of law observance and enforcement. Survivors include his wife, Annie, and three sons.
May 9, 1995, in The Star: The Alabama Legislature intended special “antique vehicle” tags to be used for collector cars and showpieces, but the law was so vague that county officials across Alabama began selling them to anyone with a car 25 years or older. Sen. Doug Ghee, D-Anniston, and other legislators see funds for roads and bridges drying up, in part because not everyone who ought to be paying full price for a license plate is doing so. The Legislature aims to close that loophole by differentiating between cars driven seldom, just for show purposes, and those that are just old and being driven most all the time.